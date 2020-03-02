-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -458.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 23,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $111,809.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 207,320 shares of company stock worth $1,025,239. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

