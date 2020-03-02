$0.13 EPS Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $839,262 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.