$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WPX Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.07. WPX Energy posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WPX Energy.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,161,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 654,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,273. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

