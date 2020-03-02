$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in RPT Realty by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

