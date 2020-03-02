$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Opportunity Investments reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

ROIC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1,102,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,652. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 71.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

