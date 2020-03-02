$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 44.05%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

