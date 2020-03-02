-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.37). Beyondspring posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beyondspring.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYSI. ValuEngine cut shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyondspring in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyondspring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of BYSI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyondspring by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyondspring by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

