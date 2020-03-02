$0.42 EPS Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of FCCY stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 125,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

