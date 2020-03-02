$0.46 EPS Expected for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s earnings. Hillenbrand posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hillenbrand.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE HI opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,240. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

