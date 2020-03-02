$0.47 EPS Expected for Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of HLIO stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,620. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,000 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Helios Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

