$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $249.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $27.08.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

