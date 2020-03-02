$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings. Comfort Systems USA reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.34. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

