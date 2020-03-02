-$0.57 EPS Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. Evolus posted earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,682. The firm has a market cap of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Evolus has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

