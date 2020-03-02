$0.71 EPS Expected for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 879,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cousins Properties by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

