-$0.76 EPS Expected for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

PBYI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,491. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

