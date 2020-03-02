$0.87 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.86. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $926,820.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.93. 2,537,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $83.78 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

