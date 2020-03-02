0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.25

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Independent Reserve, Huobi, ABCC and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $157.51 million and $28.61 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.02908142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00225145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00137026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,286,727 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinTiger, Livecoin, BitMart, Tokenomy, BitBay, DigiFinex, Liqui, OKEx, Crex24, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Vebitcoin, Huobi, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, FCoin, Bitbns, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, WazirX, Hotbit, DDEX, Gate.io, Binance, C2CX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Bittrex, Gatecoin, IDEX, AirSwap, Iquant, Bilaxy, Poloniex, Zebpay, GOPAX, ABCC, Koinex, Coinone, Cobinhood, Independent Reserve, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

