0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $859,355.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

