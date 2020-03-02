$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $21.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,817 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,084,000 after acquiring an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

