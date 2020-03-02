$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. IHS Markit has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

