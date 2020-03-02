$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.22. 131,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $117.21.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,375. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

