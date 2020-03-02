$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.35.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,035 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Waste Connections by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

