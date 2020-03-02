$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE UNM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.