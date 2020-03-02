$1.54 EPS Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

EW stock traded up $8.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,819. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.53, for a total value of $754,829.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,851,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,561 shares of company stock worth $29,900,606 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.