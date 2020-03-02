$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

GPK opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 48.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 568,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 502,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 98.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 228,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

