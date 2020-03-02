$1.58 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,429. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $112.01 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

