$1.89 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the lowest is $1.81. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $2.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.30. 492,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

