$1.93 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.