105,580 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $96.47 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

