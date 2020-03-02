$11.27 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post $11.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.46 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $47.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.87 billion to $47.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.51 billion to $51.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,103,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,361,131 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $791,897,000 after acquiring an additional 167,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Express by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,398,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $423,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $109.93 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

