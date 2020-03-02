110,600 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of McKesson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 33.2% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $10.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.41. 11,920,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,938. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

