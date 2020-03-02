11,100 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,093,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,217,000 after purchasing an additional 384,778 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,446,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,273,000 after buying an additional 503,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,387. The company has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.71. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

