119,900 Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Viper Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,384.62%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.