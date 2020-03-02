12,135 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $177.00 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

