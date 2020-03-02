123,106 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,080,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $12,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $2,680,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $16,397,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of PEAK traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

