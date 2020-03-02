125,000 Shares in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Mosaic by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $17.03 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

