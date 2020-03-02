12,966 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth $27,926,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.34. 25,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $130.01.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

