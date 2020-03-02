130,000 Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,237,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after buying an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after buying an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,819,000 after buying an additional 177,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,455. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.02. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.