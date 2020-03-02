130,558 Shares in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,316,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.14% of American Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE AFG traded up $4.98 on Monday, reaching $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 894,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $91.07 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.