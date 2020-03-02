$133.90 Million in Sales Expected for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to report sales of $133.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.80 million and the lowest is $132.99 million. Pretium Resources posted sales of $103.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year sales of $545.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $539.34 million to $555.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $592.27 million, with estimates ranging from $581.30 million to $603.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

