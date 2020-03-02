14,062 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

