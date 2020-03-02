$142.71 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce sales of $142.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.59 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $133.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $597.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.36 million to $600.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.28 million, with estimates ranging from $628.92 million to $647.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $32.08.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,955,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,226,000 after purchasing an additional 582,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

