15,628 Shares in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 51,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in TopBuild by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 583.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 47,373 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in TopBuild by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.90. 17,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,141. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.83.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

