16,115 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Coherent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter worth $9,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coherent by 24.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 251,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $7,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ COHR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.21. 197,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.