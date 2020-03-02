16,275 Shares in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:USPH opened at $104.22 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.53 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

