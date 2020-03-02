$164.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $164.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.66 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $160.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $760.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.04 million to $775.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $844.99 million, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $884.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $65,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $160,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock valued at $965,301 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after buying an additional 48,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,707,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,756,000 after buying an additional 417,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOS opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.