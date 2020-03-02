16,476 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $117.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

