16,728 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.70 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

