173,972 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. Truist Financial comprises about 2.0% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.14 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

