180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) President Buys $45,774.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe bought 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $45,774.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TURN stock remained flat at $$2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 29,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,271. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

